LG Electronics to PhysicsWallah: 80+ firms waiting to launch IPOs

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) market is witnessing a surge, with 84 companies having received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their IPOs. The trend is driven by strong domestic liquidity and regulatory support. Analysts expect this heightened activity in the primary market to continue through FY26.

Information Urban Company, Dev Accelerator eye IPOs Despite a slow start to the year, the primary market has gained momentum as 53 mainboard IPOs have already been listed on Dalal Street. Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra are set to open their IPOs this week.

Upcoming listings Surge in primary market activity The optimism in the IPO market is further bolstered by the fact that 84 companies have already received SEBI approval to launch their public issues. Some of these firms plan to raise as much as ₹15,000 crore through an initial share sale. This includes big names like LG Electronics, Credila Financial Services, and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, among others.

Major offerings LG Electronics eyes ₹15,000 crore IPO Among the 84 companies with SEBI approval for their IPOs, LG Electronics is eyeing the largest offering. The company hopes to raise ₹15,000 crore through an offer for sale by promoters and selling shareholders. Credila Financial Services and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals are also planning to raise ₹5,000 crore each via their public offers.

Notable listings Other companies set to launch IPOs Other notable companies looking to launch their IPOs include PhysicsWallah, Hero FinCorp, and WeWork India. PhysicsWallah recently filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a ₹3,820 crore public offer. Imagine Marketing (boAt), Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers, Avanse Financial Services, and Greave Electric Mobility are also on the verge of launching their respective IPOs.