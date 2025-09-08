Tesla's US EV market share hits lowest point since 2017

Rivals' sales surge as Tesla's dominance wavers

Rivals like Volkswagen saw their sales jump over 450% in July from the previous month by offering things like free fast-charging.

While Tesla is focused on future tech like robotaxis and holding off on new models for now, buyers are clearly open to exploring other options—especially with federal tax credits set to expire soon.

It's a sign that the EV race is getting tighter, and Tesla may need to rethink its strategy.