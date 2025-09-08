Next Article
Tesla's US EV market share hits lowest point since 2017
Tesla's once-unchallenged lead in the US electric vehicle scene just hit a new low, with its market share dropping to 38% as of August 2025—the lowest since 2017, per Cox Automotive.
One key reason? More drivers are choosing EVs from brands like Hyundai, Kia, and Volkswagen, who are rolling out tempting deals and perks.
Rivals' sales surge as Tesla's dominance wavers
Rivals like Volkswagen saw their sales jump over 450% in July from the previous month by offering things like free fast-charging.
While Tesla is focused on future tech like robotaxis and holding off on new models for now, buyers are clearly open to exploring other options—especially with federal tax credits set to expire soon.
It's a sign that the EV race is getting tighter, and Tesla may need to rethink its strategy.