India's oil demand set to surpass China's

India 's oil demand is likely to outpace China 's this year, according to Trafigura Group. The prediction was made by Chief Economist Saad Rahim during an event hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights on Monday. He said that "this year, Indian demand is set to outstrip China's if you exclude strategic stockpiling."

Market dynamics Role in global demand growth India and China, the region's top crude importers, are major contributors to demand growth. The two countries are at the center of how producers and traders adapt to economic changes and the rise of renewable energy. India's growth is fueled by urbanization and rising incomes, while China's crude consumption growth is slowing down, except for petrochemicals.

Strategic reserves China's stockpiling supports overall consumption growth Despite the slowdown in crude consumption growth, China's overall consumption growth this year has been supported by consistent builds in stockpiles. These include both commercial and strategic reserves. Frederic Lasserre, Global Head of Research and Analysis at Gunvor Group, said that the stockpiling of some 200,000 barrels per day in recent months has helped support demand.