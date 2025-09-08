European cars could get cheaper in India

German politician raised this issue during his recent visit

The latest round of India-EU trade negotiations started September 8, 2024, aiming to wrap up by December.

Germany—home to brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz—is especially keen for these changes.

German politician Johann David Wadephul brought this up during his recent visit with PM Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

If these cuts go through, European cars could get more affordable in India and shake up the local market with fresh competition.