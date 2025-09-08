Coal India is turning closed mines into data centers

Study will check out tech trends and practical needs

The study will check out four locations—Umrer (WCL), Saraipali in Korba (SECL), Himgir Rampur near Jharsuguda (MCL), and Nigahi (NCL)—and dig into tech trends like digitisation, AI, IoT, 5G rollout, and cloud adoption.

They'll also look at practical stuff like internet access and power needs, with an eye on using renewable energy.

This project lines up with Digital India and Make in India goals, and CIL expects to have their findings ready by the third quarter of FY26 (October-December 2025).