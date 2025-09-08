Next Article
Physics Wallah files ₹3,820 crore IPO, Zerodha highlights unique risk
Physics Wallah, the popular ed-tech startup, has filed for a massive ₹3,820 crore IPO.
Zerodha, one of India's top brokerages, highlighted a unique risk disclosed in the company's draft IPO papers—incidents involving staff and students that could impact the company's reputation.
Plans to use funds for opening more coaching centers
Physics Wallah plans to use the funds to open more coaching centers, upgrade tech, and boost marketing.
The company hit a $2.8 billion valuation in September 2024 and grew revenue by 49% this past year while cutting losses sharply.
Despite some bumps along the way, Physics Wallah is betting big on this IPO to fuel its next phase of growth.