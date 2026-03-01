IPO calendar: One new issue, nine listings next week
What's the story
Next week, the primary market will witness just one new public offer. The only company coming up with an IPO is Sedemac Mechatronics. The Pune-based tech firm has launched a ₹1,087 crore IPO entirely through an offer for sale (OFS). The issue will open on March 4 and close on March 6 with a price band of ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share.
Company profile
About the company
Sedemac Mechatronics, which was founded in 2007, designs and manufactures control electronics for automotive and industrial applications. The company is known for its sensorless commutation-based integrated starter generator ECU technology for two- and three-wheelers. With an OFS-only issue, the proceeds will go to selling shareholders instead of the company itself. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac will have a pre-IPO market cap of about ₹5,971 crore.
Financials
Financial performance and investment details
Sedemac Mechatronics has witnessed steady financial growth with total income rising to ₹775 crore for the nine months ending December 2025. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹71 crore during this period. For retail investors, the minimum investment required is ₹14,872 for one lot of 11 shares in this upcoming IPO.
Market outlook
Other upcoming issues in mainboard segment
Along with Sedemac's IPO, nine companies are expected to list on the mainboard and SME platforms. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which barely managed full subscription on the last day due to institutional support, is set to debut. Its gray market premium (GMP) is currently negative, indicating a cautious listing. Shree Ram Twistex enters the market with strong retail and NII participation after being subscribed nearly 44 times but has a flat GMP at 0%.
Additional debuts
SME IPOs to look out for
Other companies making their market debut include PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery (1.3 times subscribed overall), Omnitech Engineering (1.2 times subscribed), Yaap Digital, Accord Transformer, Mobilise App, Kaisa Retail, and Striders Impex on the SME side. Among these, only Accord Transformer is showing a decent GMP of around 9% over its issue price while others are either flat or weak in the unofficial market.