IPO calendar: One new issue, nine listings next week

Next week, the primary market will witness just one new public offer. The only company coming up with an IPO is Sedemac Mechatronics. The Pune-based tech firm has launched a ₹1,087 crore IPO entirely through an offer for sale (OFS). The issue will open on March 4 and close on March 6 with a price band of ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share.

Company profile About the company Sedemac Mechatronics, which was founded in 2007, designs and manufactures control electronics for automotive and industrial applications. The company is known for its sensorless commutation-based integrated starter generator ECU technology for two- and three-wheelers. With an OFS-only issue, the proceeds will go to selling shareholders instead of the company itself. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac will have a pre-IPO market cap of about ₹5,971 crore.

Financials Financial performance and investment details Sedemac Mechatronics has witnessed steady financial growth with total income rising to ₹775 crore for the nine months ending December 2025. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹71 crore during this period. For retail investors, the minimum investment required is ₹14,872 for one lot of 11 shares in this upcoming IPO.

Advertisement

Market outlook Other upcoming issues in mainboard segment Along with Sedemac's IPO, nine companies are expected to list on the mainboard and SME platforms. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which barely managed full subscription on the last day due to institutional support, is set to debut. Its gray market premium (GMP) is currently negative, indicating a cautious listing. Shree Ram Twistex enters the market with strong retail and NII participation after being subscribed nearly 44 times but has a flat GMP at 0%.

Advertisement