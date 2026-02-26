UpGrad buys 90% of Internshala at ₹100cr valuation

UpGrad will invest in AI-powered talent matching and new features to help students land better internships and jobs (over 40% of users are from smaller towns). Even after the buyout, Internshala will keep running independently with CEO Sarvesh Agrawal at the helm.

Internshala is pushing harder into both student-focused and business hiring

Internshala is pushing harder into both student-focused (B2C) and business hiring (B2B), plus rolling out more online trainings.

They've also teamed up with NIELIT to run skill tests and job fairs.

As UpGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala put it: "At UpGrad, what we're doing is skilling and training. One of the biggest components, obviously, is on-the-job training. So, I think this element where everyone aspirationally looks for internships fits perfectly with what we are doing,"—so expect even more ways to boost your resume soon.