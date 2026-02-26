UpGrad buys 90% of Internshala at ₹100cr valuation
UpGrad, the edtech giant, has snapped up a 90% stake in Internshala in a stock deal that people in the know say values the company at around ₹100 crore.
This move connects UpGrad's learning programs with Internshala's huge network—34 million users and three million internship seekers every year.
The plan? Supercharge skills training and help more students bridge the gap between college and real jobs.
With this deal, Internshala is aiming to grow revenue from ₹45 crore to ₹100 crore in 18-24 months.
UpGrad will invest in AI-powered talent matching
UpGrad will invest in AI-powered talent matching and new features to help students land better internships and jobs (over 40% of users are from smaller towns).
Even after the buyout, Internshala will keep running independently with CEO Sarvesh Agrawal at the helm.
Internshala is pushing harder into both student-focused and business hiring
Internshala is pushing harder into both student-focused (B2C) and business hiring (B2B), plus rolling out more online trainings.
They've also teamed up with NIELIT to run skill tests and job fairs.
As UpGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala put it: "At UpGrad, what we're doing is skilling and training. One of the biggest components, obviously, is on-the-job training. So, I think this element where everyone aspirationally looks for internships fits perfectly with what we are doing,"—so expect even more ways to boost your resume soon.