UpGrad launches UpGrad Next advisory unit to boost enterprise growth

UpGrad is shaking things up by launching UpGrad Next, a fresh advisory business led by former Deloitte partners Anandorup Ghose and Krishna Chaitanya Malladi, former EY partner Hrishikesh Godbole, and former Deloitte executive Dinkar Pawan.

This move is all about boosting UpGrad's presence in the enterprise world and opening up new growth paths.