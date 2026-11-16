UpGrad launches UpGrad Next advisory unit to boost enterprise growth
UpGrad is shaking things up by launching UpGrad Next, a fresh advisory business led by former Deloitte partners Anandorup Ghose and Krishna Chaitanya Malladi, former EY partner Hrishikesh Godbole, and former Deloitte executive Dinkar Pawan.
This move is all about boosting UpGrad's presence in the enterprise world and opening up new growth paths.
UpGrad Next builds corporate advisory practice
UpGrad Next will focus on corporate advisory services, a big step beyond its usual edtech offerings.
By bringing in experienced consulting pros from top firms, UpGrad is set to up a corporate advisory practice to revive growth in its enterprise business.
More senior consulting executives are likely to join over the next few weeks.