Digital gold via UPI hits record transactions in March

Digital gold purchases through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have witnessed a massive surge in March 2026. According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) , the number of transactions hit an all-time high of 254.44 million, with a total value of ₹3,171.96 crore. Although this is lower than January's peak value of ₹3,926.47 crore, it surpasses February's ₹3,032.41 crore and marks a significant increase from February's transaction volume of 222.83 million.

Market dominance UPI dominates digital gold purchases UPI has become the leading platform for digital gold purchases in India, with over 90% of transactions happening through this payment network. The trend has also spread across various payment and fintech platforms such as Paytm, Jar, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and Google Pay, among others. Users are now opting for small-ticket purchases through these apps instead of making lump-sum festive buys.

Behavioral change Shift in consumer behavior The data shows a clear shift in consumer behavior from lump-sum festive buying to smaller, more frequent transactions. The segment saw ups and downs in late 2025, with purchases worth ₹2,290 crore in October during the festive season before falling to ₹1,215 crore in November despite an increase in volumes. However, it bounced back to ₹2,079 crore by December and peaked again in January.

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