UPI charges: Will 18% GST on MDR fee stay?

The government has defended the introduction of MDR, saying that these charges don't fully cover the cost of sustaining the UPI ecosystem.

"The MDR in UPI does not 100% make up for the costs of sustaining it," government sources told Moneycontrol.

They also clarified that all person-to-person UPI payments remain free, regardless of amount, and all merchant payments up to ₹2,000 have no MDR levied.