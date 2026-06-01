UPI crosses 23B monthly transactions for first time

Daily stats

PhonePe continues to lead UPI market

In May, UPI processed nearly 748 million transactions per day, with an average daily transaction value of about ₹96,465 crore. The platform has seen consistent growth over the past few months with February recording 20.39 billion transactions, March seeing 22.64 billion transactions, and April accounting for 22.35 billion transactions. PhonePe dominated the UPI market in April with a whopping 46.2% share in transaction volume and an even bigger chunk of nearly half (49.3%) in terms of transaction value.