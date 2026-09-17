Insurance premiums won't get costlier despite new UPI fees

For instance, if a customer pays an insurance premium of ₹50,000 via UPI, the merchant-side charge under the standard 0.4% MDR would have been ₹200.

But since insurance has been given a separate treatment, the applicable fee is just ₹5.

This way, policyholders won't see their bills increase due to these charges as banks and payment service providers have been instructed by the government not to pass on such costs to consumers.