UPI dominates India's digital merchant payments market with 77.3% share

The growth of UPI comes as India's digital merchant payments market continues to expand.

The sector has grown 19.6% year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹11.7 lakh crore in July. This growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of UPI for merchant transactions.

Credit cards, on the other hand, have seen their share of merchant payments fall from 19.8% last year to just 17.7% in July this year.