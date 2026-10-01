UPI handled 24.07 billion transactions worth 29.37L/cr in September 2026

The average value of daily transactions also went up, from ₹96,205 crore in August to ₹97,913 crore in September, showing digital payments are still going strong.

PhonePe led the pack with nearly half of all UPI transactions, followed by Google Pay and Paytm; together they owned almost 86% of the market.

Heads up for October: a new fee kicks in for specified person-to-merchant transactions above ₹2,000 starting October 15, so merchants might tweak how they handle big-ticket UPI sales soon.