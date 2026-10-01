UPI handled 24.07 billion transactions worth 29.37L/cr in September 2026
UPI handled 24.07 billion transactions worth ₹29.37 lakh crore in September 2026, a slight drop from August, mostly because September had one less day.
But here's the cool part: people actually made more UPI payments each day on average, with daily transactions rising to 802 million.
PhonePe holds nearly half UPI market
The average value of daily transactions also went up, from ₹96,205 crore in August to ₹97,913 crore in September, showing digital payments are still going strong.
PhonePe led the pack with nearly half of all UPI transactions, followed by Google Pay and Paytm; together they owned almost 86% of the market.
Heads up for October: a new fee kicks in for specified person-to-merchant transactions above ₹2,000 starting October 15, so merchants might tweak how they handle big-ticket UPI sales soon.