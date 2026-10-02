Upwork finds 109% rise in AI talent demand last year
Business
Upwork's latest report shows companies can't get enough of AI talent: demand shot up by 109% last year.
Instead of worrying about losing jobs to robots, businesses are now focused on bringing in real people to help manage and guide their new AI tools.
Demand for AI video surges 300%+
AI video generation and editing skills are especially taking off, with demand soaring more than 300%. Skills like AI integration and data annotation aren't far behind.
Plus, more companies are hiring for short-term or "fractional" roles: 77% of leaders say they are focusing on hiring more "fractional" workers than full-time employees for highly specialized tasks that can't easily be automated.