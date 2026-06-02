Urban Company closes Saudi Arabia operations to prioritize profitability
Business
Urban Company has officially closed its Saudi Arabia operations, wrapping up the process on May 24, 2026.
The move is part of a bigger plan to step back from international expansion and put profitability first.
Urban Company reports ₹161cr loss
The company's been tightening its belt globally after reporting a sharp rise in losses, ₹161 crore in the March quarter of FY26 versus just ₹2.8 crore last year, mainly due to higher spending on InstaHelp, its domestic help service.
Even so, revenue jumped 43% year-on-year to ₹425.5 crore.
Since listing in September 2025, it has stressed finding the right balance between growth and making money.