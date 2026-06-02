Urban Company closes Saudi Arabia operations to prioritize profitability

Urban Company reports ₹161cr loss

The company's been tightening its belt globally after reporting a sharp rise in losses, ₹161 crore in the March quarter of FY26 versus just ₹2.8 crore last year, mainly due to higher spending on InstaHelp, its domestic help service.

Even so, revenue jumped 43% year-on-year to ₹425.5 crore.

Since listing in September 2025, it has stressed finding the right balance between growth and making money.