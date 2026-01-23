Urban Company reports ₹21cr loss despite 33% revenue growth
What's the story
Urban Company has reported a net loss of ₹21.05 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26. The company had posted a profit of ₹16.38 crore in the same period last year. However, sequentially, the loss has declined from ₹59.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Urban Company saw its revenue from operations grow by 33% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹382.68 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹287.92 crore in Q3 FY25.
Service impact
New service vertical impacts Urban Company's financial performance
The company's new 15-minute home services vertical InstaHelp has significantly impacted its financial performance. The business reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹61 crore due to ongoing investments in this new service. Excluding InstaHelp, Urban Company's core business delivered an adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹44 crore. "We expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA losses to persist in the near term as investments in InstaHelp continue while the core business remains profitable," said the company.
Financial overview
Urban Company's expenses and market performance
Urban Company's total expenses rose by 43% YoY to ₹432.83 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹301.90 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's shares closed at ₹124.7 today, down by 4%. Despite the losses, Urban Company ended Q3 FY26 with a cash balance of ₹2,095 crore, giving it a sufficient runway as it invests in new categories while remaining profitable in its core marketplace. Urban Company had 7.8 million annual transacting users and 59,475 monthly active service partners in Q3 FY26.