New 15-minute service vertical has impacted Urban Company's financial performance

Urban Company reports ₹21cr loss despite 33% revenue growth

By Mudit Dube 06:05 pm Jan 23, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

Urban Company has reported a net loss of ₹21.05 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26. The company had posted a profit of ₹16.38 crore in the same period last year. However, sequentially, the loss has declined from ₹59.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Urban Company saw its revenue from operations grow by 33% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹382.68 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹287.92 crore in Q3 FY25.