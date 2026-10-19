Urban Company's shares fall over 7%

Urban Company's EBITDA loss also widened to ₹187.6 crore from ₹68.36 crore in the same quarter last year.

This is despite a 41% growth in revenue from last year, which stood at ₹537.29 crore during the quarter under review.

The company's core business remained strong with a 28% revenue growth and more than a four-fold increase in EBIT compared to the same period last year.