Urban Company wins 99.29% vote to raise up to ₹2,500cr
Urban Company just got strong shareholder approval, 99.29%, to raise up to ₹2,500 crore by issuing new securities.
Big names like Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Capital are helping steer the fundraising.
It's a big financial move for the home services brand.
Funds headed to InstaHelp amid losses
A large chunk of this money is headed straight to InstaHelp, Urban Company's quick house help service.
InstaHelp has been incurring heavy losses as the company invests in expanding the segment.