Urban Company's InstaHelp hits 50,000 daily bookings

How the instant home services race is heating up

InstaHelp is clearly catching on fast with urban users who want things done instantly.

Even though Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹21 crore and an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹17 crore last quarter (InstaHelp generated ₹6.8 crore in revenue), CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says they're investing for repeat use and better economics.

With rivals like Snabbit and Pronto joining the instant home services race, this space is heating up—and how people get chores done might be changing for good.