Urban Company's InstaHelp hits 50,000 daily bookings
Urban Company's InstaHelp, which promises services like cleaning, laundry, and meal prep at your door in 10-15 minutes, has crossed 50,000 daily bookings—hitting a record 51,520 orders on February 22, 2026.
Launched as a pilot in Mumbai last year and now live in several big cities, InstaHelp has grown way faster than Urban Company's original services (which took years to get here).
How the instant home services race is heating up
InstaHelp is clearly catching on fast with urban users who want things done instantly.
Even though Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹21 crore and an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹17 crore last quarter (InstaHelp generated ₹6.8 crore in revenue), CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says they're investing for repeat use and better economics.
With rivals like Snabbit and Pronto joining the instant home services race, this space is heating up—and how people get chores done might be changing for good.