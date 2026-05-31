Urban India's home interiors market exceeds $12B amid rising spending Business May 31, 2026

Urban India's home interiors scene is booming, now worth more than $12 billion.

Homeowners are spending big (up to 20% of their property value) on making their spaces stylish and comfy.

What started in metro cities has now spread to tier two spots like Jaipur and Lucknow, with budgets for interiors reaching ₹40 lakh for premium homes.