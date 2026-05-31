Urban India's home interiors market exceeds $12B amid rising spending
Business
Urban India's home interiors scene is booming, now worth more than $12 billion.
Homeowners are spending big (up to 20% of their property value) on making their spaces stylish and comfy.
What started in metro cities has now spread to tier two spots like Jaipur and Lucknow, with budgets for interiors reaching ₹40 lakh for premium homes.
Millennials and dual-income families fuel demand
Millennials and dual-income families are fueling this growth, craving modular kitchens and personalized touches. The pandemic accelerated interest in improving home spaces.
While most of the market is still unorganized (about 80% to 85%), branded companies are gaining traction.
Women largely influence many design decisions, turning interiors into a way to express personality and lifestyle.