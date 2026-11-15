US halts pressure on Apple, Facebook over immigration tracking platforms
What's the story
The US government has agreed to cease efforts to pressure Apple and Facebook into shutting down platforms set up by two Americans reporting on the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Free speech group FIRE said. The decision comes after a lawsuit was filed by FIRE against the federal departments of Justice and Homeland Security in February.
Legal proceedings
Lawsuit claimed violation of free speech rights
The lawsuit claimed that Facebook's decision to disable "ICE Sightings - Chicagoland," a group created by Kae Rosado, was a violation of her free speech rights.
This action was allegedly taken under pressure from federal officials.
Similarly, the lawsuit also alleged a violation of free speech rights when Apple removed Eyes Up, an app developed by Mark Hodges for sharing videos of ICE operations, under government pressure.
Settlement terms
Settlement agreement with fire
As part of a settlement agreement with FIRE, the US government has agreed to make permanent a preliminary injunction previously granted by the court in favor of the plaintiffs.
The order from US District Judge Jorge Alonso states that the federal government "shall take no actions, formal or informal, to demand or pressure" Facebook and Apple into suppressing both "ICE Sightings - Chicagoland" group and Eyes Up app.
Agency involvement
ICE at forefront of Trump's immigration crackdown
ICE, a part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been at the forefront of Republican President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and deportation drive.
Human rights groups have claimed that these actions violate free speech and due process rights, creating an unsafe environment for ethnic minorities who fear racial profiling.