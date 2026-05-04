US aluminum shortage hits truck production as prices near $6,100 Business May 04, 2026

The US auto industry is dealing with a major aluminum shortage, and it's hitting truck production hard.

Aluminum demand has shot up 30% since 2020 because it's lightweight and boosts fuel efficiency, but prices have nearly doubled to $6,100 per metric ton this year.

The reasons? A hefty 50% US tariff, supply chain issues from tensions with Iran, and a big production outage at a New York plant.