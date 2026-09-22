US and China conclude New York AI trade investment talks
US and Chinese officials just wrapped up talks in New York, zeroing in on artificial intelligence, trade, and investment.
The meetings, held at JPMorgan Chase, were all about moving negotiations forward before President Xi Jinping's visit to the US.
On both sides, top negotiators like China's Li Chenggang and Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, led the charge.
U.S.-China agree new AI dialogue
One big takeaway: both countries have agreed to create a new "US-China AI dialogue" to figure out how they can benefit from AI while managing its risks, Scott Bessent said.
With their current trade truce ending soon, there's talk of extending it for a few more months.
Meanwhile, tensions are still simmering: shipments of Chinese rare earth magnets to the US dropped 21% in August, showing that the rivalry over key materials is far from over.