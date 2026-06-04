US and Iran retaliation hints push Brent toward $98

Oil spike halts US stocks rally

The oil spike snapped a nine-day winning streak for US stocks, with major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow dropping noticeably.

Higher oil costs are fueling inflation fears, which could mean less spending money for consumers and tougher times for businesses.

Plus, borrowing is getting pricier as mortgage rates hit their highest in nine months, so everyone's watching what central bank policy does next.