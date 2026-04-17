US and Israel war with Iran upends global LNG markets Business Apr 17, 2026

The U.S.-Israel war with Iran is seriously disrupting the world's energy markets, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Iran has blocked commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas, which has exposed just how fragile global supply chains really are.

Even if peace talks reopen the strait, damage to LNG infrastructure is already done.

Now, countries are scrambling for alternatives as they push toward renewables.