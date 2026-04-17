US and Israel war with Iran upends global LNG markets
The U.S.-Israel war with Iran is seriously disrupting the world's energy markets, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Iran has blocked commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas, which has exposed just how fragile global supply chains really are.
Even if peace talks reopen the strait, damage to LNG infrastructure is already done.
Now, countries are scrambling for alternatives as they push toward renewables.
Iran attacked Qatar's Ras Laffan plant
Back in March 2026, Iran targeted Qatar's Ras Laffan plant, one of the world's biggest LNG suppliers, in retaliation for U.S.-Israel military actions.
This hit made an already tough gas shortage even worse worldwide.
Qatar's finance minister, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, put it bluntly: if the strait stays closed, expect even more economic fallout and higher prices ahead.