US appeals court temporarily leaves Anthropic supply chain risk label
Business
A US appeals court just temporarily declined to halt the Pentagon's move to label AI firm Anthropic as a Supply Chain Risk. This means the label stays, at least for now, while the legal fight continues.
Interestingly, a wider ban on Anthropic's tech is still paused by a California judge, so it's not a total shutdown.
Anthropic hearing fast-tracked to May 19
The court said national security has to come first, even if it could seriously hurt Anthropic financially.
They've set a fast-track hearing for May 19, 2026, and the case highlights how regulating powerful AI tools is becoming a big deal in tech and government circles right now.