US April job openings 7.62 million as layoffs fall

US now 1 job per unemployed

Most of these job openings came from professional and business services, though overall hiring slowed to 5.12 million.

The quits rate, people leaving jobs by choice, fell to its lowest since 2020, and there is now one open job for every unemployed worker (much less than the two-to-one ratio back in 2022).

Still, consumer confidence about finding work is at its lowest since 2021, and small businesses are not rushing to hire thanks to inflation.

Keep an eye out: May's payroll report drops Friday and could show another boost with 85,000 new jobs expected.