US battery storage firms swamped by AI data center demand

AI could use 17% US electricity

AI data centers could use up to 17% of all US electricity by 2030, making energy storage more important than ever.

The US added a record 57.6 GWh of battery capacity in 2025, but much of it still relies on materials from China.

Companies are trying to boost local production, but some projects face grid connection delays that can last years, so the race is on to keep up with AI's growing power needs.