US battery storage firms swamped by AI data center demand
US battery storage companies are getting swamped with demand from AI data centers, which need reliable energy to keep things running smoothly and avoid blackouts.
While these batteries help manage electricity spikes and cut down on diesel use, companies are hitting roadblocks like long waits to connect to the grid and supply chain bottlenecks.
AI could use 17% US electricity
AI data centers could use up to 17% of all US electricity by 2030, making energy storage more important than ever.
The US added a record 57.6 GWh of battery capacity in 2025, but much of it still relies on materials from China.
Companies are trying to boost local production, but some projects face grid connection delays that can last years, so the race is on to keep up with AI's growing power needs.