US becomes India's top LNG and LPG supplier

Market dynamics

LPG supply to India could cross 1 million tons mark

Before the war, high freight costs had prevented the US from gaining a significant share in India's gas market. However, disruption of supplies from the Gulf has made India more receptive to US gas cargoes. Manish Sejwal from Rystad Energy told CNBC that by end-June, US LPG supply to India could cross the one million-ton mark. LPG is mainly used as cooking fuel in India and its supply/price are sensitive issues for authorities trying to shield consumers from rising prices.