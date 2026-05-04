US becomes India's top LPG supplier in April 2026

India diversifies LPG suppliers beyond Gulf

With ongoing conflict in West Asia making things tricky, India is spreading out its LPG sources.

Saudi Arabia stepped up as the second-biggest supplier (184,000 tons), while imports from the U.A.E. dipped. India also started buying from new places like Australia, Chile, and China.

Imports from Iran jumped nearly six times compared to March, even as shipments from Qatar fell sharply.

Before all this drama, almost 90% of India's LPG came through the Strait of Hormuz.