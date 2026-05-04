US becomes India's top LPG supplier in April 2026
Big shift in India's energy game: In April 2026, the US overtook Gulf countries to become India's top source of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
This happened as supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz faced disruptions.
India's total LPG imports dropped from 1.13 million tons in March to 968,000 tons in April, with the US alone sending 384,000 tons.
India diversifies LPG suppliers beyond Gulf
With ongoing conflict in West Asia making things tricky, India is spreading out its LPG sources.
Saudi Arabia stepped up as the second-biggest supplier (184,000 tons), while imports from the U.A.E. dipped. India also started buying from new places like Australia, Chile, and China.
Imports from Iran jumped nearly six times compared to March, even as shipments from Qatar fell sharply.
Before all this drama, almost 90% of India's LPG came through the Strait of Hormuz.