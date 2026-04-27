US budget airlines seek $2.5B bailout amid fuel crisis
What's the story
A group of US-based budget airlines, including Avelo Airlines and Frontier Airlines, are seeking $2.5 billion in federal financial aid, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move comes as a response to the economic impact of rising fuel prices, largely driven by the recent military actions taken by the US and Israel in Iran. The ongoing fuel crisis has seen kerosene prices surge due to shortages caused by these actions.
Aid proposal
Relief plan proposed in return for financial assistance
The budget airlines have proposed a relief plan to the US government. The $2.5 billion figure is based on the assumption that jet fuel prices remain above $4 per gallon. A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines said they "emphatically agree that a healthy airline industry with strong competition is important to the US economy, especially during this period of high fuel prices."
Negotiation process
Negotiations and discussions are ongoing
The negotiations for this financial aid began last week and are expected to continue in the coming days. The seriousness of these talks is reflected in the high-profile participants, including CEOs of the budget airlines and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. These discussions are taking place in Washington DC, underscoring their importance amid a volatile economy.
Economic impact
Budget airlines' low operating margins
Budget airlines are particularly susceptible to spikes in jet fuel prices due to their low operating margins. These margins allow them to offer the cheapest basic fares possible, with additional revenue coming from ancillary products. However, as jet fuel constitutes a major part of an airline's expenditure, more assistance is needed during such crises.
Corporate crisis
Spirit Airlines on verge of bankruptcy
The federal relief efforts by budget airlines come as another US-based operator, Spirit Airlines, grapples with its own financial woes. The carrier was reportedly days away from shutting down in mid-April as its bankruptcy recovery regressed. In a bid to offset over $2 billion in debts, Spirit sought an emergency bailout from the government. As the situation unfolded, the possibility of government owning 90% of Spirit Airlines emerged along with a $500 million aid package.