US budget airlines seek $2.5B bailout amid fuel crisis

A group of US-based budget airlines, including Avelo Airlines and Frontier Airlines, are seeking $2.5 billion in federal financial aid, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move comes as a response to the economic impact of rising fuel prices, largely driven by the recent military actions taken by the US and Israel in Iran . The ongoing fuel crisis has seen kerosene prices surge due to shortages caused by these actions.

Aid proposal Relief plan proposed in return for financial assistance The budget airlines have proposed a relief plan to the US government. The $2.5 billion figure is based on the assumption that jet fuel prices remain above $4 per gallon. A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines said they "emphatically agree that a healthy airline industry with strong competition is important to the US economy, especially during this period of high fuel prices."

Negotiation process Negotiations and discussions are ongoing The negotiations for this financial aid began last week and are expected to continue in the coming days. The seriousness of these talks is reflected in the high-profile participants, including CEOs of the budget airlines and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. These discussions are taking place in Washington DC, underscoring their importance amid a volatile economy.

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Economic impact Budget airlines' low operating margins Budget airlines are particularly susceptible to spikes in jet fuel prices due to their low operating margins. These margins allow them to offer the cheapest basic fares possible, with additional revenue coming from ancillary products. However, as jet fuel constitutes a major part of an airline's expenditure, more assistance is needed during such crises.

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