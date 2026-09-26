US-China summit ends with agreement on AI, military crisis communication
What's the story
The US and China have agreed to establish a communication channel for artificial intelligence (AI) incidents and expedite military crisis communication efforts. The agreement was reached after a three-day summit between the two countries' leaders in Washington. Despite no major breakthroughs, experts believe these steps toward greater cooperation are significant as they can prevent potential problems from escalating.
Trade discussions
Board of Trade established on certain bilateral trade issues
The summit also resulted in the establishment of a Board of Trade on certain bilateral trade issues.
The White House confirmed that the board became operational this week.
Both sides have agreed to continue working together on a commitment to reduce reciprocal tariffs on some $30 billion worth of goods, with most tariff reductions targeting non-sensitive items like agricultural products and holiday decorations.
Coal agreement
Trade truce extended by 2 months
During the summit, the two leaders also agreed to extend a trade truce by two months.
The White House statement said China has agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028.
Both sides have also agreed to meet at future summits including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and later at G20 meetings.
Supply concerns
Other issues discussed during the summit
The White House statement also noted continued efforts to address American concerns about rare earths supply.
This is aimed at ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels after China imposed export controls last year in response to US tariffs.
The two countries also discussed Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons and the issue of tolls on international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.