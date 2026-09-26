Loading...
Home / News / Business News / US-China summit ends with agreement on AI, military crisis communication
US-China summit ends with agreement on AI, military crisis communication
The agreement was reached after a three-day summit

US-China summit ends with agreement on AI, military crisis communication

By Akash Pandey
Sep 26, 2026
05:46 pm
What's the story

The US and China have agreed to establish a communication channel for artificial intelligence (AI) incidents and expedite military crisis communication efforts. The agreement was reached after a three-day summit between the two countries' leaders in Washington. Despite no major breakthroughs, experts believe these steps toward greater cooperation are significant as they can prevent potential problems from escalating.

Trade discussions

Board of Trade established on certain bilateral trade issues

The summit also resulted in the establishment of a Board of Trade on certain bilateral trade issues.

The White House confirmed that the board became operational this week.

Both sides have agreed to continue working together on a commitment to reduce reciprocal tariffs on some $30 billion worth of goods, with most tariff reductions targeting non-sensitive items like agricultural products and holiday decorations.

Coal agreement

Trade truce extended by 2 months

During the summit, the two leaders also agreed to extend a trade truce by two months.

The White House statement said China has agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028.

Both sides have also agreed to meet at future summits including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and later at G20 meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supply concerns

Other issues discussed during the summit

The White House statement also noted continued efforts to address American concerns about rare earths supply.

This is aimed at ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels after China imposed export controls last year in response to US tariffs.

The two countries also discussed Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons and the issue of tolls on international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT