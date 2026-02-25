US, China could colonize India with AI: Uday Kotak Business Feb 25, 2026

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has a warning for India: relying too much on AI tech from the US and China could put the country at risk of "colonization."

At the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 awards, he urged Indian companies to step up and invest at least 10% of their revenue in research and development (R&D), saying, "Can't have India colonized by countries who are investing heavily in AI — like US & China. We will not allow certain companies and countries to colonize the world."