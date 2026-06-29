US companies raise record $251 billion in IPOs, share sales

Investors fuel AI, data center IPOs

Investors are all in on companies building data centers and AI systems, with 11 IPOs already topping $1 billion each by midyear.

As Goldman Sachs's Will Connolly noted, there is a lot of activity across the ecosystem and different products.

And it's not slowing down: major offerings like Anthropic PBC (potentially as soon as October) and even Jersey Mike's Subs are about to hit the public markets.