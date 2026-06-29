US companies raise record $251 billion in IPOs, share sales
Business
Big news from Wall Street: US companies have raised a record $251 billion through IPOs and share sales so far this year, smashing the previous high from 2021.
The charge was led by SpaceX's massive $86.2 billion IPO and Alphabet's $85 billion fundraising, with Alphabet's portion fueled by the huge demand for AI tech.
Investors fuel AI, data center IPOs
Investors are all in on companies building data centers and AI systems, with 11 IPOs already topping $1 billion each by midyear.
As Goldman Sachs's Will Connolly noted, there is a lot of activity across the ecosystem and different products.
And it's not slowing down: major offerings like Anthropic PBC (potentially as soon as October) and even Jersey Mike's Subs are about to hit the public markets.