Landmark trial over social media addiction among children begins today

A landmark US trial is set to begin today, focusing on whether social media companies intentionally design their platforms to addict children. The case, which is part of a larger wave of lawsuits across the United States, will be heard at the Superior Court in Los Angeles. Tech giants Alphabet and Meta , owners of YouTube and Instagram, respectively, are the defendants in this high-profile case.

Witnesses Tech leaders likely to be called as witnesses Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with other tech leaders from Instagram and YouTube, are likely to be called as witnesses in the trial. The case comes amid hundreds of lawsuits against social media firms over their alleged role in creating addiction among young users. This addiction has been linked to mental health issues like depression, eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia, and even suicide.

International action Global response to social media addiction The issue of social media addiction among minors has drawn global attention. Australia has announced a ban on social media for kids under 16, while Spain and France are considering or planning similar measures. The trial in Los Angeles revolves around the case of a 20-year-old woman (KGM) who allegedly suffered severe mental harm due to her childhood addiction to social media.

Legal tactics Plaintiffs' lawyers using tobacco lawsuit strategies The plaintiffs' lawyers are using strategies from the 1990s and 2000s, when tobacco companies were sued for selling harmful products. On Friday, defense lawyers unsuccessfully tried to prevent plaintiffs from comparing their platforms with tobacco and other addictive products. Internet giants have claimed immunity under Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act, which protects them from liability for what social media users post.

