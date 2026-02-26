US cybersecurity agency weakened by budget cuts, layoffs under Trump

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is facing a major crisis, according to bipartisan lawmakers and industry leaders. They fear the agency's core mission has been compromised, leaving it ill-equipped for a potential cyber crisis. The concerns stem from budget cuts and layoffs during Donald Trump 's first year in office.

Staffing issues CISA's workforce and expertise dwindling Since Trump took office, CISA has lost nearly one-third of its workforce. This loss has resulted in the loss of programs, personnel, and expertise. The agency's counter-ransomware initiative and secure software development efforts have been particularly affected. Some members of its election security team were also among those who left.

Prioritization concerns Election security at risk Critics have argued that Trump's continued focus on debunked claims about the 2020 election has led to a deprioritization of CISA. The agency is responsible for ensuring election security in the US. Further, as part of a wider immigration crackdown under Trump, hundreds of CISA staffers were reassigned to help other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Leadership issues Acting director under fire Some sources have blamed the Trump administration and Congress for CISA's current state, while others have pointed fingers at acting director Madhu Gottumukkala. They claim she has struggled to lead the agency effectively, leading to security concerns. Notably, CISA has been without a permanent director since Trump took office in 2025.

