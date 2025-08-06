Next Article
US delays 50% tariff on Indian imports by 3 weeks
Indian exporters just got a temporary pass from steep new US tariffs.
The US had planned to double tariffs to 50% on key goods, but now anything shipped before August 27 and arriving by September 17 is safe from the hike—for now.
Tariffs to hit India's economy
These higher tariffs hit big industries like leather, footwear, textiles, and jewelry—major players in India's economy.
The move stems from an order by former President Trump over alleged ties between India and Russia.
Once the grace period ends, Indian exporters will face trade barriers similar to those Brazil faces in the US market.