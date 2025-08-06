Next Article
Trump seeks quick Fed pick amid rate cut debates
Donald Trump is looking to quickly appoint a temporary Federal Reserve governor after Adriana Kugler steps down on August 8, 2025.
His advisors want someone who's already Senate-approved, making the process faster and letting Trump delay a big, permanent pick until after Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair ends next year.
Implications of Trump's potential pick
This move gives Trump a shot at shaping US monetary policy right away—especially on interest rates, which he's criticized for being too high.
With some of his past appointees already disagreeing with current Fed decisions, a new ally could tip the balance on future rate cuts.
For anyone watching inflation, these choices could hit close to home.