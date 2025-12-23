US delays tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports until June 2027
The US has decided to hold off on new tariffs for Chinese-made semiconductors. Instead, the start date is pushed to June 2027 as the US and China keep talking about rare earth exports—key materials for tech devices.
The exact tariff rates will be announced at least a month before they take effect, following a year-long review.
Why should you care?
This delay isn't just about chips—it's part of bigger negotiations between two tech giants.
The US also paused some export restrictions that could let NVIDIA send more AI chips to China, though there are worries about military uses.
If talks stall, we could see wider tariffs on all sorts of tech gear down the road.
For anyone following global tech or gaming hardware news, these moves could potentially impact prices and what's available in stores over the next few years.