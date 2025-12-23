US delays tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports until June 2027

Why should you care?

This delay isn't just about chips—it's part of bigger negotiations between two tech giants.

The US also paused some export restrictions that could let NVIDIA send more AI chips to China, though there are worries about military uses.

If talks stall, we could see wider tariffs on all sorts of tech gear down the road.

For anyone following global tech or gaming hardware news, these moves could potentially impact prices and what's available in stores over the next few years.