US delegation visits India June 1-4 seeking interim trade deal
Business
A top US delegation is visiting India from June 1-4, 2026, aiming to lock in an interim trade deal and push forward on a bigger bilateral agreement.
This follows both countries agreeing earlier this year to work together on smoother, more balanced trade.
Talks target market access and investment
Talks will focus on making it easier for goods and investments to flow between the two countries: think better market access, fewer tricky regulations, smoother customs checks, and more investment opportunities.
After recent meetings in Washington, this visit shows both sides are serious about building a stronger economic partnership.