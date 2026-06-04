US Department of Defense signs contract for autonomous hybrid-electric trucks

Rheinmetall and Harbinger to mass-produce vehicles

American Rheinmetall is handling the tech integration, while Harbinger brings a drive-by-wire, hybrid-electric chassis.

The plan is to produce lots of these vehicles affordably so they can take on high-risk missions in large numbers.

Down the line, they'll even work alongside human-operated vehicles.

As American Rheinmetall's CEO Matthew Warnick put it, the goal is scalable solutions made in the US that keep up with changing military needs.