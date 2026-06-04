US Department of Defense signs contract for autonomous hybrid-electric trucks
The US Department of Defense signed a modernization contract with American Rheinmetall and Harbinger to build autonomous trucks that deliver supplies straight into combat zones.
Designed to reduce the need for soldiers to haul heavy gear under fire.
These new trucks run on hybrid-electric systems, so they're quieter and harder to spot, making them perfect for modern warfare.
Rheinmetall and Harbinger to mass-produce vehicles
American Rheinmetall is handling the tech integration, while Harbinger brings a drive-by-wire, hybrid-electric chassis.
The plan is to produce lots of these vehicles affordably so they can take on high-risk missions in large numbers.
Down the line, they'll even work alongside human-operated vehicles.
As American Rheinmetall's CEO Matthew Warnick put it, the goal is scalable solutions made in the US that keep up with changing military needs.