US dollar dips as Fed meeting looms
The US dollar slipped a bit on Monday, with everyone watching for what the Federal Reserve will do next.
The euro also edged down after France's credit rating got cut, but markets didn't seem too rattled.
This week is packed with major announcements from central banks in the US, Japan, UK, Canada, and Norway—so global finance folks are on high alert.
Why the Fed's interest rate decision matters
Even small moves in the dollar can change how much things cost when trading between countries or moving money around the world.
A lot of people expect the Fed to lower interest rates by 0.25%, which could shape where the dollar heads next—and that means businesses and investors everywhere are paying close attention.
Global economic pressures and central bank meetings
It's not just about the Fed—other central banks are making big calls too.
The Bank of Japan is meeting during some political uncertainty at home, Europe's economy is feeling pressure (hence that euro slip), and weak economic numbers from China add more tension to an already busy week for global markets.