US dollar faces 7th loss amid Iran talks, cooler PPI Business Apr 15, 2026

The US dollar was poised for a seventh straight day of losses, mainly because hopes are rising for peace talks between the US and Iran and the dollar extended declines after US Producer Price Index data came in cooler than expected.

President Trump hinted at possible negotiations happening in Pakistan, which has brightened market mood after earlier failed talks and port blockades.

Market experts say even the possibility of a symbolic agreement is shaking up currency trends.