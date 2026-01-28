US dollar hits 4-year low, Trump says 'value is great'

The US dollar has hit a four-year low, but President Donald Trump insists the currency's value is "great." The dollar's recent decline is due to several factors, including expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts and tariff uncertainty. Policy volatility like threats to Fed independence and rising fiscal deficits have also contributed to the decline, eroding investor confidence in US economic stability.

Presidential perspective Trump's stance on dollar value amid economic challenges Despite the dollar's decline, Trump said he doesn't want its value to fall further. "I would want it to... just seek its own level," he said. His comments came after an extended period of weakness in the greenback. The dollar has come under pressure in recent sessions as traders braced for a possible coordinated currency intervention by US and Japanese authorities to prop up the weak yen.

Economic implications Dollar's decline: A mixed bag for US economy The dollar's fall reflects investor worries about the US economy's strength and could lead to inflationary pressures due to rising import costs. However, it can also benefit some businesses. A weaker greenback makes it cheaper for multinational companies to convert foreign profits into dollars, while boosting competitiveness of US exporters' products.

