US dollar slips after 0.3% inflation, investors eye Federal Reserve
Business
The US dollar took a small hit after new inflation numbers came in lower than expected.
Prices rose just 0.3% last month instead of the predicted 0.4%, making investors rethink whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates any time soon.
US Treasury yields fall after report
Right after the report, the dollar slipped against major currencies like the euro and yen, and US Treasury yields dropped too.
While the dollar is still up for September overall, everyone is now watching to see what moves the Fed might make next, since those decisions could shake up global markets even more.