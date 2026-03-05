US dollar slips as Iran-US talks possibility boosts oil
Business
The US dollar slipped from a five-week high after tensions eased a bit following reports of possible contacts between the US and Iran.
The drop followed recent spikes in oil prices caused by supply worries in the Gulf.
Bitcoin jumps 8% to over $73k
A weaker dollar can boost things like Bitcoin (which jumped 8% to over $73k).
But if energy prices stay high because of ongoing conflict, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve might get pushed back.
Even with strong US economic numbers—like more jobs and solid growth—markets barely noticed, staying focused on headlines about Iran signaling talks with the CIA and talk of the US Navy possibly escorting oil tankers.