US dollar slips as Iran-US talks possibility boosts oil

A weaker dollar can boost things like Bitcoin (which jumped 8% to over $73k).

But if energy prices stay high because of ongoing conflict, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve might get pushed back.

Even with strong US economic numbers—like more jobs and solid growth—markets barely noticed, staying focused on headlines about Iran signaling talks with the CIA and talk of the US Navy possibly escorting oil tankers.