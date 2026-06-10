US dollar steadies after Iran airstrikes, markets eye May inflation
The US dollar barely moved on Wednesday, even after airstrikes in Iran following claims that Iran shot down a US helicopter.
President Trump tried to keep things calm, assuring everyone, "the pilot is fine."
With the drama easing off, attention has shifted to the upcoming US inflation numbers for May: data that could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
Japan's yen hits 160.38 per dollar
Japan's yen dipped again, hitting 160.38 per dollar, a level where the government usually starts getting nervous.
This comes as Japan's wholesale prices jumped more than expected due to Middle East tensions.
Even with talk of a possible Bank of Japan rate hike soon, experts say it might take more action to boost the yen.
US inflation keeps dollar demand strong
High inflation in the US is keeping demand for dollars strong, especially as investors watch rising energy prices closely.
The next big thing? May's inflation report, which could influence how both global markets and central banks react in the weeks ahead.