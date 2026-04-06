US dollar steady as Trump sets Strait of Hormuz deadline

Oil tops $100 amid supply worries

As tension rises, the euro have slipped against the US dollar, while Japan's yen is also weaker amid talk of possible intervention.

Oil prices shot past $100 a barrel due to supply worries, sparking fresh fears about inflation and pushing back hopes for US interest rate cuts until late 2027.

Investors are flocking to the US dollar for safety, but there are real concerns about economic slowdown: US hiring is already showing signs of cooling off as everyone waits to see what happens next with Iran.